Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will announce sales of $91.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.22 million. Celsius reported sales of $35.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 156.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year sales of $301.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $297.50 million to $305.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $507.37 million, with estimates ranging from $458.80 million to $570.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Celsius.

CELH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

NASDAQ CELH traded down $4.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.63. 1,244,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,964. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.41 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.69. Celsius has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $110.22.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Celsius by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Celsius by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

