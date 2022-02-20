Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Receives GBX 119.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 119.67 ($1.62).

Several research firms have weighed in on CEY. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 106 ($1.43) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.62) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.76) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.52) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.35) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of CEY stock traded up GBX 0.48 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 95.14 ($1.29). 6,041,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,314. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 80.42 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 123.65 ($1.67). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 10.57.

In related news, insider Mark Bankes bought 29,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £25,230 ($34,140.73).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

