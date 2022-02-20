Centiva Capital LP Has $337,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $128.22 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.80 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

