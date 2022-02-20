Centiva Capital LP Invests $311,000 in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in NorthWestern by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in NorthWestern by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $59.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average of $58.67. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $172,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NWE. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

