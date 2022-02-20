Centiva Capital LP Invests $359,000 in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $609,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,534,000 after acquiring an additional 52,422 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.708 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.26%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities cut TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.91.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

