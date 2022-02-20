Centiva Capital LP Takes $383,000 Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $50,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XRAY stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

In other news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XRAY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

