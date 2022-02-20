ChainX (PCX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.09 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $18.09 million and approximately $581,488.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00003823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ChainX has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00044130 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.88 or 0.06905271 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,330.07 or 1.00110104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00049080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00051691 BTC.

ChainX Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

