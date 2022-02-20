Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Lowered to $420.00 at UBS Group

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $465.00 to $420.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on CRL. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $407.43.
CRL opened at $293.61 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $259.02 and a one year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.02 and its 200-day moving average is $387.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after buying an additional 33,138 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,509,000 after buying an additional 133,654 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.
