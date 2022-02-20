Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Lowered to $420.00 at UBS Group

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $465.00 to $420.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CRL. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $407.43.

CRL opened at $293.61 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $259.02 and a one year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.02 and its 200-day moving average is $387.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after buying an additional 33,138 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,509,000 after buying an additional 133,654 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

