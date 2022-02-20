Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Short Interest Up 29.3% in January

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 897,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.
CLDT opened at $14.45 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $704.70 million, a P/E ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.