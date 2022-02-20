Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Short Interest Up 29.3% in January

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 897,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

CLDT opened at $14.45 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $704.70 million, a P/E ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

