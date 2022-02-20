Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chemring Group (LON:CHG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 355 ($4.80) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Chemring Group to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 380 ($5.14) to GBX 300 ($4.06) in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Chemring Group alerts:

Shares of CHG stock opened at GBX 259 ($3.50) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 281.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 300.06. Chemring Group has a twelve month low of GBX 244.40 ($3.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 346 ($4.68). The company has a market capitalization of £733.36 million and a P/E ratio of 17.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.72%.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.