Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chemring Group (LON:CHG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 355 ($4.80) price target on the stock.
Separately, Barclays downgraded Chemring Group to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 380 ($5.14) to GBX 300 ($4.06) in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
Shares of CHG stock opened at GBX 259 ($3.50) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 281.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 300.06. Chemring Group has a twelve month low of GBX 244.40 ($3.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 346 ($4.68). The company has a market capitalization of £733.36 million and a P/E ratio of 17.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18.
About Chemring Group
Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.
