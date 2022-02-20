CI Financial (CIXX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect CI Financial to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.
Shares of CIXX stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CIXX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.
About CI Financial
CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.
