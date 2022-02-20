CI Financial (CIXX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect CI Financial to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIXX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

