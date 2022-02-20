CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on CIR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

CIRCOR International stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $569.25 million, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in CIRCOR International by 14.3% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 52,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

