Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Raised to $68.00 at Barclays

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Shares of CSCO opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.31. The firm has a market cap of $241.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

