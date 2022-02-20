Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,042,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 6.11% of Imago BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGO. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,458,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,709,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $22,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $934,460.

Shares of IMGO opened at $21.96 on Friday. Imago BioSciences Inc has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMGO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

