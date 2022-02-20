Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $4.07 on Friday. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $14.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

