Citigroup Inc. Has $155,000 Stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WOW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $19.06 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,820 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

