Citigroup Inc. Sells 21,481 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,481 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Celestica by 195.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Celestica by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at $182,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celestica alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE CLS opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.25. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.