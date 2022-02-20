Citigroup Inc. Sells 28,352 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,352 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 129,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 83,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period.

Shares of VNLA opened at $49.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $49.86. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $50.38.

