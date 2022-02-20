Citigroup Trims Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Target Price to $424.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $499.00 to $424.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $935.00 to $785.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $734.27.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $378.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $469.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.27. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $378.14 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($7.49). The company had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380 over the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

