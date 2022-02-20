Citigroup Trims Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Target Price to $180.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DAVA. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Endava from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.71.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $135.87 on Thursday. Endava has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 86.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endava will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 43.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 6.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 17.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.