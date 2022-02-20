Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Short Interest Up 31.2% in January

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 898,300 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 684,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CLAR opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.12. Clarus has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $32.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.50.

Several research firms recently commented on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarus in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 2,905.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

