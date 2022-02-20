Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the January 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 439,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of CLSD opened at $1.55 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $92.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLSD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 378,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 58,818 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 316.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 125,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

