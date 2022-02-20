Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

COKE opened at $575.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $585.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a one year low of $252.14 and a one year high of $638.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COKE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,996,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

