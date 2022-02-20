Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.
COKE opened at $575.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $585.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a one year low of $252.14 and a one year high of $638.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.99.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
