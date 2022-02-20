Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $4.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Coeur Mining from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

CDE opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.71.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at $76,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

