Collateral Pay (COLL) Trading 6.1% Lower This Week

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $326,028.42 and approximately $402.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0527 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00043850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.14 or 0.06801868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,754.39 or 0.99848690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00049102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00051307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003222 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

