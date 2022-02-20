ColossusXT (COLX) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 69.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $15.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 75.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005405 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000805 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,516,157,539 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars.

