Comparing Broadway Financial (BYFC) & Its Competitors

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ: BYFC) is one of 118 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Broadway Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broadway Financial and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $18.67 million -$640,000.00 -11.93 Broadway Financial Competitors $823.17 million $119.92 million 8.39

Broadway Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial. Broadway Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Broadway Financial and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadway Financial Competitors 406 1712 1435 94 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 9.01%. Given Broadway Financial’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Broadway Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial’s rivals have a beta of 0.60, meaning that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial -12.84% -3.40% -0.42% Broadway Financial Competitors 19.98% 8.27% 0.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Broadway Financial rivals beat Broadway Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

