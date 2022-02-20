Comparing Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) & Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Cue Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Cue Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Catalyst Biosciences and Cue Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences $20.95 million 0.89 -$56.24 million ($3.09) -0.19 Cue Biopharma $3.15 million 65.74 -$44.78 million ($1.52) -4.29

Cue Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Catalyst Biosciences. Cue Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and Cue Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences 0 2 2 0 2.50 Cue Biopharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Catalyst Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 2,140.90%. Cue Biopharma has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 314.11%. Given Catalyst Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Catalyst Biosciences is more favorable than Cue Biopharma.

Volatility and Risk

Catalyst Biosciences has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cue Biopharma has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Biosciences and Cue Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences -1,248.43% -106.12% -87.77% Cue Biopharma -654.55% -65.79% -52.56%

Summary

Cue Biopharma beats Catalyst Biosciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease. The company was founded by Ronald D. Seidel III, Steven Almo, and, Rodolfo Chaparro on December 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

