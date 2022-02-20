Comparing Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) and Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) and Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pengrowth Energy and Earthstone Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Earthstone Energy 1 0 4 0 2.60

Earthstone Energy has a consensus target price of $19.90, indicating a potential upside of 65.83%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Pengrowth Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Earthstone Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A Earthstone Energy $144.52 million 7.28 -$13.55 million ($0.42) -28.57

Earthstone Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 52.5% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Earthstone Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06% Earthstone Energy -4.08% 7.99% 5.69%

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Pengrowth Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

