Comparing Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) & Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Veris Residential and Apartment Investment and Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veris Residential 0 0 0 0 N/A Apartment Investment and Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Veris Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Veris Residential has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Veris Residential and Apartment Investment and Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veris Residential -8.54% -7.28% -2.31% Apartment Investment and Management -12.08% -0.65% -0.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Veris Residential and Apartment Investment and Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veris Residential $313.56 million 5.06 -$51.39 million ($0.41) -42.51 Apartment Investment and Management $151.45 million 7.02 -$5.04 million ($0.12) -58.17

Apartment Investment and Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veris Residential. Apartment Investment and Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veris Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apartment Investment and Management beats Veris Residential on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services. The Commercial and Other Real Estate and Multi-Family Real Estate Portfolio segments provides leasing, property management, acquisition, development, construction, and tenant-related services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co. operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

