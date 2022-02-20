Compass (NYSE:COMP) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.50. Compass has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 81.00%. Compass’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts predict that Compass will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $89,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $1,177,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,510 shares of company stock worth $1,270,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

