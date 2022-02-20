Comstock Resources, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

CRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.29.

CRK stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.30. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

