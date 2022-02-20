Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $13,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,872,000 after buying an additional 24,038 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $455,853,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,056,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 104.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 989,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,131,000 after purchasing an additional 506,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at $150,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $197.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.16. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $105.42 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.28.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $411,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,999,150. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

