Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.400-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Consolidated Edison also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS.

Shares of ED stock opened at $84.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.21. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $87.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 94.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.45.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 121 shares of company stock worth $9,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ED. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.