Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $82.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.45.

Shares of ED opened at $84.61 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.33%.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 121 shares of company stock worth $9,750. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after buying an additional 2,618,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,334,749,000 after purchasing an additional 505,539 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,378,000 after purchasing an additional 479,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,421,000 after purchasing an additional 204,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,869,000 after acquiring an additional 168,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

