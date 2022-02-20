Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. HSBC raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of CTTAY stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

