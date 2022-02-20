CONTRACOIN Trading Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000625 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $10.45 million and $167.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000448 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00082534 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,564,270 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

