Cook Protocol Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.55 or 0.06910130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,437.81 or 0.99908097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00049074 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00051518 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

