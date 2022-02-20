Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Amundi bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,303,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,494 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 647.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $210,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,024,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA stock opened at $129.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $148.98.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,295 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.