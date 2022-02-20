Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 362 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,760,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,634 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,217,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,378 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $125.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.82. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $95.06 and a 12-month high of $129.17.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

