Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 725 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,537 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,394 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $8,513,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 36,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 83,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.21. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.50. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

