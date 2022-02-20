Cornichon (CORN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $729.00

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. Cornichon has a market cap of $1.13 million and $729.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cornichon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cornichon has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044010 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.70 or 0.06791391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,913.61 or 1.00073544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00048848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00051398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003213 BTC.

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,486,490 coins and its circulating supply is 15,244,642 coins. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

