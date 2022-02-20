Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.380 EPS.

OFC opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

OFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

