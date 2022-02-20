Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the quarter. Cortexyme comprises approximately 1.0% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the third quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 326.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cortexyme by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.04.

NASDAQ CRTX opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $121.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.85.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.