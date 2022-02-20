CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $331,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total transaction of $320,080.00.

On Friday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $589,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $390,480.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $191,180.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $198,150.00.

CorVel stock opened at $162.48 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $100.60 and a 52-week high of $213.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CorVel by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,381,000 after purchasing an additional 78,436 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 5,622.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,967,000 after acquiring an additional 37,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

