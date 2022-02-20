Cowen Trims Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Target Price to $5.00

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNDT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group raised shares of Conduent to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conduent from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conduent has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

CNDT opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Conduent by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 170,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 136,075 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,810,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after buying an additional 411,422 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

