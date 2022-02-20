Cowen Trims Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Target Price to $5.00

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNDT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group raised shares of Conduent to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conduent from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conduent has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.
CNDT opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Conduent by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 170,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 136,075 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,810,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after buying an additional 411,422 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Conduent
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
