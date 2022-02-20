Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,400 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ADT by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,514,255 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after buying an additional 260,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ADT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,164,463 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $163,625,000 after buying an additional 174,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ADT by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,177,604 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $99,026,000 after buying an additional 96,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ADT by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $34,959,000 after buying an additional 1,135,271 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ADT by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,936,874 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $31,797,000 after purchasing an additional 332,695 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

ADT Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.