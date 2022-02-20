Credit Suisse AG Buys New Position in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JXN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,744,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $41,618,000. Attestor Ltd bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $30,316,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $17,884,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $11,479,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JXN opened at $41.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Jackson Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $47.76.

JXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

