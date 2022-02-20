Credit Suisse AG Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.70.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.38 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.06.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.