Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,976 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Vermilion Energy worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,324 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth about $7,252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 47.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,638,000 after buying an additional 503,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,142,000 after buying an additional 233,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,826,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

VET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

VET stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $18.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.